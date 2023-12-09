Title: Unveiling the Cop Show Starring the SNL Alum: A Closer Look at His Crime-Fighting Role

Introduction:

Fans of Saturday Night Live (SNL) are often curious about the other projects their favorite cast members have been involved in. One frequently asked question is, “What cop show was the guy from SNL in?” Today, we delve into the world of crime-fighting dramas to uncover the answer.

The Cop Show:

The cop show in question is none other than “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” This critically acclaimed sitcom follows the lives of detectives in the 99th precinct of the New York City Police Department. The SNL alum in question is none other than Andy Samberg, who portrays the witty and lovable Detective Jake Peralta.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Andy Samberg?

A: Andy Samberg is an American actor, comedian, and writer who gained fame as a cast member on SNL from 2005 to 2012. He has since starred in various films and television shows, including “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

Q: What is SNL?

A: SNL, short for Saturday Night Live, is a long-running American sketch comedy and variety show that has been on the air since 1975. It features a rotating cast of comedians who perform live sketches, parodies, and musical performances.

Q: What is a cop show?

A: A cop show, also known as a police procedural, is a genre of television series that focuses on the work of law enforcement officers, typically detectives or police officers. These shows often depict the investigation of crimes, the pursuit of justice, and the personal lives of the characters involved.

Conclusion:

For those wondering which cop show the SNL alum was a part of, the answer is “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” Andy Samberg’s portrayal of Detective Jake Peralta has won the hearts of viewers worldwide, showcasing his comedic talent and ability to bring a unique charm to the crime-fighting genre. So, if you’re a fan of both SNL and cop shows, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” is a must-watch!