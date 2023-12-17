What conference is Notre Dame in 2023?

Notre Dame’s Conference for 2023: A New Era Begins

In a surprising turn of events, the University of Notre Dame has announced its decision to join the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) as a full-time football member starting in the 2023 season. This move marks a significant shift for the Fighting Irish, who have been independent in football for over a century. The decision comes after years of speculation and negotiations, and it is expected to have a profound impact on the college football landscape.

FAQ:

Q: Why did Notre Dame decide to join a conference?

A: Notre Dame’s decision to join the ACC stems from several factors. One of the main reasons is the changing landscape of college football, with conferences gaining more influence and control over scheduling and postseason opportunities. By joining a conference, Notre Dame ensures a more stable and structured football program, with access to conference championships and potentially the College Football Playoff.

Q: What does this mean for Notre Dame’s traditional rivalries?

A: Notre Dame has made it clear that they intend to preserve their historic rivalries, such as USC, Stanford, and Navy. While the move to the ACC will undoubtedly impact the scheduling of these games, the university is committed to maintaining these longstanding traditions.

Q: Will Notre Dame still be eligible for the College Football Playoff?

A: Yes, Notre Dame’s affiliation with the ACC will not hinder their eligibility for the College Football Playoff. The ACC has been a Power Five conference with a strong presence in the playoff in recent years, and Notre Dame’s inclusion will only enhance the conference’s standing.

Q: How will this affect Notre Dame’s other sports?

A: While the move primarily impacts Notre Dame’s football program, it is expected to have ripple effects on other sports as well. Notre Dame’s Olympic sports teams will now have the opportunity to compete against ACC opponents regularly, fostering new rivalries and increasing exposure for the university.

This decision marks a new chapter in Notre Dame’s storied football history. By joining the ACC, the Fighting Irish are embracing change and positioning themselves for continued success in the ever-evolving world of college football. As the 2023 season approaches, fans eagerly await the kickoff of this new era, where Notre Dame will face new challenges and forge new alliances on their quest for gridiron glory.