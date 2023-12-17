What conference is Nebraska in?

Nebraska Cornhuskers: Which Conference Do They Belong To?

Introduction

When it comes to college sports, conferences play a crucial role in organizing competitions and determining rivalries. For fans of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, a common question arises: which conference does the university’s athletic program belong to? In this article, we will explore the conference affiliation of the Nebraska Cornhuskers and provide answers to some frequently asked questions.

Conference Affiliation

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are a member of the Big Ten Conference. This conference, often referred to as the Big Ten, is one of the oldest and most prestigious athletic conferences in the United States. It consists of 14 member institutions, including prominent universities such as Ohio State, Michigan, and Penn State.

History

Nebraska’s association with the Big Ten Conference began in 2011. Prior to that, the Cornhuskers were part of the Big 12 Conference. The decision to switch conferences was driven various factors, including financial considerations, academic alignment, and the opportunity to compete against new opponents.

FAQ

Q: Why did Nebraska leave the Big 12 Conference?

A: Nebraska’s departure from the Big 12 Conference was primarily motivated the desire for stability and long-term financial security. The university saw an opportunity to join a conference with a more lucrative television contract and a more equitable revenue-sharing model.

Q: How has Nebraska fared in the Big Ten Conference?

A: Since joining the Big Ten, the Nebraska Cornhuskers have had mixed success. While they have had some notable victories and bowl game appearances, they have yet to win a conference championship in football. However, the university’s athletic program has excelled in other sports, including volleyball and wrestling.

Q: Are there any historic rivalries that Nebraska has maintained in the Big Ten?

A: While Nebraska has developed new rivalries within the Big Ten, such as with Iowa and Wisconsin, some traditional rivalries from the Big 12 era have been lost. Notably, the annual matchup against the University of Oklahoma, known as the “Red River Rivalry,” is no longer a regular occurrence.

Conclusion

The Nebraska Cornhuskers proudly represent the Big Ten Conference in their athletic endeavors. Since joining the conference in 2011, Nebraska has embraced new rivalries and faced new challenges. While the transition from the Big 12 was not without its difficulties, the Cornhuskers continue to compete at a high level and contribute to the rich history of the Big Ten Conference.