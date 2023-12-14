What company owns Kyndryl?

IBM spins off its IT infrastructure services unit into a new company called Kyndryl

In a strategic move to focus on its cloud and AI capabilities, IBM has announced the spinoff of its IT infrastructure services unit into a separate company named Kyndryl. This new entity will be responsible for managing and modernizing the technology infrastructure of businesses around the world. With this spinoff, IBM aims to accelerate its growth in the hybrid cloud market, while Kyndryl will have the opportunity to establish itself as a leading player in the IT services industry.

What is Kyndryl?

Kyndryl is a newly formed company that specializes in IT infrastructure services. It will provide businesses with solutions to manage and optimize their technology infrastructure, including data centers, networks, and cloud services. With a global presence and a team of experienced professionals, Kyndryl aims to help organizations navigate the complexities of modern IT environments and drive innovation.

Who owns Kyndryl?

Kyndryl is an independent company that is no longer owned IBM. Following the spinoff, Kyndryl will operate as a separate entity with its own leadership team and board of directors. While IBM will no longer have ownership, the two companies will maintain a strategic partnership to ensure a smooth transition for clients and ongoing collaboration on joint opportunities.

What does this mean for IBM?

The spinoff of its IT infrastructure services unit allows IBM to focus on its core strengths in cloud computing and artificial intelligence. By separating its infrastructure services business, IBM can streamline its operations and invest more resources into developing innovative solutions for its clients. This strategic move aligns with IBM’s vision to become a leader in the hybrid cloud market and drive digital transformation for businesses worldwide.

What does this mean for Kyndryl?

For Kyndryl, the spinoff presents an opportunity to establish itself as a leading player in the IT services industry. With a strong foundation and a vast portfolio of clients, Kyndryl aims to leverage its expertise in managing complex IT infrastructures to drive growth and deliver value to its customers. As an independent company, Kyndryl will have the flexibility to pursue its own strategic initiatives and partnerships, positioning itself as a trusted partner for businesses seeking to optimize their technology infrastructure.

In conclusion, the spinoff of IBM’s IT infrastructure services unit into Kyndryl marks a significant milestone for both companies. While IBM focuses on its cloud and AI capabilities, Kyndryl emerges as a new player in the IT services industry, ready to provide businesses with innovative solutions to manage and modernize their technology infrastructure. This strategic move sets the stage for growth and collaboration in the evolving digital landscape.