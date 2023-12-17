What Company is TXT Under?

In the ever-evolving world of K-pop, new groups are constantly emerging, captivating fans with their unique music, talent, and charm. One such group that has been making waves in recent years is TXT, short for Tomorrow X Together. Formed Big Hit Entertainment, TXT has quickly gained a dedicated fanbase and achieved remarkable success. But what exactly is TXT’s affiliation with Big Hit Entertainment? Let’s delve into the details.

Big Hit Entertainment: The Powerhouse Behind BTS and TXT

Big Hit Entertainment is a South Korean entertainment company that has become a force to be reckoned with in the K-pop industry. Founded in 2005 Bang Si-hyuk, the company initially focused on music production and songwriting. However, it gained international recognition after the meteoric rise of its flagship group, BTS.

With BTS’s unprecedented success, Big Hit Entertainment solidified its position as one of the leading entertainment companies in South Korea. Building on this triumph, the company introduced TXT in 2019, marking its first boy group debut since BTS.

TXT: A Rising Star in the K-pop Scene

TXT made their debut on March 4, 2019, with their album “The Dream Chapter: Star.” Comprising five members—Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai—the group quickly garnered attention for their fresh sound, impressive choreography, and relatable lyrics.

As a sister group to BTS, TXT shares the same parent company, Big Hit Entertainment. However, it is important to note that TXT operates as a separate entity with its own distinct identity and musical style. While they may have the advantage of being associated with BTS, TXT has worked hard to carve out their own path and establish themselves as a unique group in the industry.

FAQ

Q: Is TXT a part of BTS?

A: No, TXT is not a part of BTS. They are both under the same company, Big Hit Entertainment, but they are separate groups with their own individual activities.

Q: Will TXT collaborate with BTS?

A: While collaborations between K-pop groups are not uncommon, there is no official announcement regarding a collaboration between BTS and TXT at the moment. However, fans can always hope for exciting collaborations in the future.

Q: How does TXT’s music differ from BTS?

A: TXT’s music style differs from BTS, as each group has its own unique sound and concept. While BTS often explores various genres and tackles diverse themes in their music, TXT leans towards a youthful and vibrant sound with relatable lyrics that resonate with their young audience.

In conclusion, TXT is a rising star in the K-pop scene, captivating fans with their talent and charm. As a part of Big Hit Entertainment, they have the advantage of being associated with the powerhouse group BTS. However, TXT has worked hard to establish their own identity and musical style, proving that they are a force to be reckoned with in their own right. With their promising future ahead, fans eagerly anticipate what TXT has in store for them.