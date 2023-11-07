What comes with Apple Plus?

Apple Plus, the highly anticipated streaming service from tech giant Apple, is set to launch in just a few weeks. With a plethora of original content and a star-studded lineup, Apple Plus aims to compete with established streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. But what exactly does Apple Plus offer? Let’s take a closer look.

Original Content

One of the main attractions of Apple Plus is its exclusive original content. From drama series to documentaries, Apple has invested heavily in creating a diverse range of shows and movies. Some of the highly anticipated titles include “The Morning Show,” starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, and “See,” a post-apocalyptic drama featuring Jason Momoa.

Access to Apple TV Channels

In addition to its original content, Apple Plus also provides access to Apple TV Channels. This feature allows users to subscribe to premium channels like HBO, Showtime, and Starz directly through the Apple Plus app. This means you can enjoy all your favorite shows and movies from various networks in one place.

Family Sharing

Apple Plus offers a Family Sharing feature, allowing up to six family members to share a single subscription. This means that everyone in your household can enjoy the vast library of content without the need for separate accounts or additional fees.

Ad-Free Experience

Unlike some other streaming services, Apple Plus promises an ad-free experience. This means you can binge-watch your favorite shows without any interruptions, allowing for a seamless and immersive viewing experience.

FAQ

Q: How much does Apple Plus cost?

A: Apple Plus is priced at $4.99 per month, making it one of the most affordable streaming services on the market.

Q: Can I watch Apple Plus on any device?

A: Yes, Apple Plus is available on a wide range of devices, including iPhones, iPads, Apple TVs, and select smart TVs. It will also be accessible through the Apple TV app on Macs and PCs.

Q: Is Apple Plus available worldwide?

A: Yes, Apple Plus will be available in over 100 countries at launch, ensuring a global audience can enjoy its content.

In conclusion, Apple Plus offers a compelling package of original content, access to premium channels, family sharing, and an ad-free experience. With its competitive pricing and wide availability, Apple Plus is poised to make a significant impact in the streaming industry.