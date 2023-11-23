What comes free with Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime has become a household name for its fast and convenient delivery service, but did you know that it offers much more than just speedy shipping? With an Amazon Prime membership, customers gain access to a wide range of additional benefits that make the subscription well worth the investment.

One of the most popular perks of Amazon Prime is its streaming service, Prime Video. Subscribers can enjoy unlimited streaming of thousands of movies, TV shows, and original content, including critically acclaimed series like “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Fleabag.” Whether you’re in the mood for a Hollywood blockbuster or an indie gem, Prime Video has something for everyone.

In addition to Prime Video, members also have access to Prime Music, a streaming platform that offers over two million songs and thousands of playlists and stations. Whether you’re a fan of pop, rock, classical, or any other genre, Prime Music has a vast library to cater to your musical taste.

Furthermore, Amazon Prime members can take advantage of Prime Reading, which provides access to a rotating selection of e-books, magazines, and comics. From best-selling novels to popular magazines, there’s always something new to read with Prime Reading.

If you’re a gaming enthusiast, Amazon Prime has you covered with Twitch Prime. This feature offers free in-game content, exclusive discounts, and a free monthly subscription to a Twitch streamer of your choice. Whether you’re into Fortnite, League of Legends, or any other popular game, Twitch Prime provides valuable perks for gamers.

FAQ:

Q: How much does Amazon Prime cost?

A: Amazon Prime membership costs $119 per year or $12.99 per month.

Q: Can I share my Amazon Prime benefits with others?

A: Yes, Amazon Prime allows you to share your benefits with one other adult in your household.

Q: Is Amazon Prime available internationally?

A: Yes, Amazon Prime is available in several countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and many more.

Q: Can I cancel my Amazon Prime membership at any time?

A: Yes, you can cancel your Amazon Prime membership at any time without incurring any additional fees.

In conclusion, Amazon Prime offers much more than just fast shipping. With access to Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading, and Twitch Prime, subscribers can enjoy a wide range of entertainment options at no additional cost. So, if you’re looking for a subscription that goes beyond delivery services, Amazon Prime is definitely worth considering.