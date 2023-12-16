What color were Marilyn Monroe’s eyes?

Unveiling the Enigma: The True Color of Marilyn Monroe’s Eyes

In the realm of Hollywood legends, Marilyn Monroe remains an enigma even decades after her untimely demise. Known for her captivating beauty and timeless charm, one question that has intrigued fans and historians alike is the true color of her eyes. While many have speculated and debated over this mystery, recent revelations shed light on the iconic actress’s mesmerizing gaze.

Contrary to popular belief, Marilyn Monroe’s eyes were not the vibrant blue often depicted in photographs and movies. In fact, her eye color was a unique combination of blue and green, known as “hazel.” Hazel eyes are characterized a blend of different colors, often appearing to change depending on lighting and surroundings. This elusive quality undoubtedly added to Monroe’s allure, leaving admirers captivated her ever-changing gaze.

FAQ:

Q: What is the definition of “hazel eyes”?

A: Hazel eyes refer to a color that is a combination of green and brown or green and blue. They often appear to change in color depending on lighting and surroundings.

Q: Why were Marilyn Monroe’s eye color often depicted as blue?

A: The misconception about Monroe’s eye color can be attributed to various factors, including lighting techniques used in photography and the desire to enhance her features for the silver screen. Additionally, Monroe herself often wore blue-tinted contact lenses, further perpetuating the belief that her eyes were solely blue.

Q: Are there any reliable sources confirming Monroe’s eye color?

A: While there is no definitive source that Monroe herself confirmed her eye color, several individuals who knew her personally, including friends and photographers, have attested to her having hazel eyes.

The revelation of Marilyn Monroe’s hazel eyes adds another layer of intrigue to her already captivating persona. It serves as a reminder that even the most iconic figures in history can hold secrets and mysteries that continue to fascinate us long after they are gone. As we delve deeper into the life and legacy of this Hollywood icon, we are reminded of the enduring power of Marilyn Monroe’s enigmatic charm.