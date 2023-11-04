Exciting Matchups and How to Watch College Football Week 10

This week promises an exhilarating lineup of college football games as the teams fight for their place in the College Football Playoff. The shakeup in the rankings saw Ohio State take the top spot, overthrowing the two-time defending champion Georgia. With the regular season winding down, the pressure is on for the top teams to secure statement wins that will impress the selection committee.

One of the most highly anticipated matchups of Week 10 is the clash between No. 2 Georgia and No. 12 Missouri. Georgia will be looking to prove that they are still the best team in the nation, while Missouri will be looking to make a statement defeating a top-ranked opponent.

Other ranked matchups to watch out for include No. 5 Washington versus No. 20 USC, No. 7 Texas against No. 23 Kansas State, No. 8 Alabama versus No. 14 LSU, and No. 9 Oklahoma facing off against No. 22 Oklahoma State.

If you’re wondering how to catch all the action, we’ve got you covered. Here’s the schedule for the top 25 games happening on Saturday, November 4th, along with the start times and where to watch:

No. 1 Ohio State at Rutgers – 12 p.m. ET on CBS

No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 12 Missouri – 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports

No. 3 Michigan vs. Purdue – 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC

No. 4 Florida State at Pitt – 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

No. 5 Washington at No. 20 USC – 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC

No. 6 Oregon vs. Cal – 5:30 p.m. ET on Pac-12 Network

No. 7 Texas vs. No. 23 Kansas State – 12 p.m. ET on FOX

No. 8 Alabama vs. No. 14 LSU – 7:45 p.m. ET on CBS

No. 9 Oklahoma at No. 22 Oklahoma State – 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Don’t miss out on these exciting matchups and make sure to tune in to catch your favorite teams in action. Get your snacks ready and enjoy a thrilling day of college football.

Frequently Asked Questions:

How can I watch Purdue vs. Michigan on B1G Saturday Night?

To watch the Purdue vs. Michigan game on B1G Saturday Night, tune in to NBC. If you have access to NBC through your TV provider, you can watch it on TV or stream it using the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or NBCSports.com. If you don’t have NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider. Alternatively, you can stream the game on Peacock signing up for an account.

What devices does Peacock support?

Peacock is supported on a variety of devices. You can check the full list of supported devices on the Peacock website [www.peacocktv.com].