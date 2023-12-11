Peaky Blinders: Unveiling the Enigmatic City Behind the Iconic Series

If you’ve been captivated the gripping drama and razor-sharp style of the hit TV series Peaky Blinders, you may have found yourself wondering which city serves as the backdrop for this thrilling tale. Set in the aftermath of World War I, Peaky Blinders takes us on a journey through the criminal underworld of Birmingham, England.

What city is Peaky Blinders based in?

Peaky Blinders is primarily based in Birmingham, a vibrant city located in the West Midlands region of England. Known for its rich industrial history and distinctive Brummie accent, Birmingham provides the perfect setting for the gritty and atmospheric world of the Shelby crime family.

Why was Birmingham chosen as the setting for Peaky Blinders?

Creator and writer Steven Knight deliberately chose Birmingham as the setting for Peaky Blinders due to its historical significance and its reputation as a hub of industrialization during the early 20th century. The city’s dark and gritty atmosphere perfectly complements the themes of the show, while its industrial past adds depth and authenticity to the narrative.

What is the significance of the term “Peaky Blinders”?

The term “Peaky Blinders” refers to a real-life urban street gang that operated in Birmingham during the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The gang, known for their distinctive flat caps with razor blades sewn into the peaks, gained notoriety for their violent activities and criminal enterprises. The TV series draws inspiration from this historical gang, although the characters and events depicted are fictional.

Is Peaky Blinders historically accurate?

While Peaky Blinders incorporates elements of real historical events and figures, it is primarily a work of fiction. The series takes creative liberties to craft a compelling narrative and develop its characters. However, it does provide a glimpse into the social and political climate of post-war Birmingham, offering a fictionalized portrayal of the city’s criminal underworld.

In conclusion, Peaky Blinders is based in the city of Birmingham, England, and draws inspiration from the real-life Peaky Blinders gang. The series offers a captivating blend of history and fiction, immersing viewers in a world of crime, power, and family loyalty. So, grab your flat cap and prepare to be transported to the dark and alluring streets of Birmingham as you delve into the gripping world of Peaky Blinders.