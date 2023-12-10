What church did they film Logan Roy’s funeral?

Logan Roy’s Funeral: A Look into the Church Where the Iconic Scene Was Filmed

In the recent hit television series “Succession,” the funeral of media mogul Logan Roy was a pivotal moment that captivated audiences around the world. Many viewers have been curious about the location of the church where this memorable scene was filmed. Today, we delve into the details and provide answers to some frequently asked questions.

The church featured in the funeral scene is the renowned St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church in New York City. Located on Park Avenue, this historic church has been a prominent fixture in the city since its construction in 1918. With its stunning Gothic Revival architecture and rich history, it served as the perfect backdrop for the somber event.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. What is St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church?

St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church is a well-known religious institution in New York City. It is recognized for its architectural beauty and has been a significant part of the city’s cultural and religious landscape for over a century.

2. Is the church open to the public?

Yes, St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church is open to the public. Visitors can explore the church’s stunning interior, attend services, or participate in various events and concerts held throughout the year.

3. Are there any notable events or ceremonies held at the church?

St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church has hosted numerous notable events and ceremonies over the years. It has been the venue for weddings, funerals, and even concerts world-renowned musicians.

4. Can visitors attend services at the church?

Yes, visitors are welcome to attend services at St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church. The church offers regular worship services, and anyone interested in experiencing a traditional Episcopal service is encouraged to join.

The choice of St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church as the filming location for Logan Roy’s funeral added an extra layer of authenticity to the scene. Its grandeur and historical significance perfectly complemented the gravity of the moment, leaving a lasting impression on viewers. Whether you’re a fan of the show or simply appreciate architectural marvels, a visit to this iconic church is sure to be a memorable experience.