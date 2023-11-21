What channels got dropped from YouTube TV?

In a surprising move, YouTube TV recently announced that it would be dropping several popular channels from its lineup. This decision has left many subscribers disappointed and wondering about the future of the streaming service. Let’s take a closer look at the channels that have been removed and what this means for YouTube TV users.

One of the most notable channels to be dropped is the Turner-owned network, which includes popular channels like CNN, TNT, TBS, and Cartoon Network. This loss is a significant blow to YouTube TV, as these channels have a wide range of content that appeals to a diverse audience. Additionally, sports fans will be disappointed to learn that YouTube TV will no longer carry channels like NBA TV and MLB Network.

The decision to remove these channels stems from a failure to reach a new distribution agreement between YouTube TV and the channels’ parent companies. This is not an uncommon occurrence in the streaming industry, as negotiations over licensing fees and distribution rights can often be contentious.

FAQ:

Q: Why did YouTube TV drop these channels?

A: YouTube TV and the channels’ parent companies were unable to reach a new distribution agreement, leading to the removal of these channels from the streaming service.

Q: Will YouTube TV add these channels back in the future?

A: It is unclear whether YouTube TV will be able to strike a new deal with the channels’ parent companies. However, the streaming service has stated that they are open to future discussions.

Q: Are there any alternatives for YouTube TV subscribers?

A: Yes, there are several other streaming services available that offer similar channel lineups. Some popular alternatives include Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and AT&T TV.

Q: Will there be a price reduction for YouTube TV subscribers due to the dropped channels?

A: YouTube TV has not announced any plans for a price reduction at this time. However, they have stated that they are constantly evaluating their offerings and pricing.

While the removal of these channels is undoubtedly disappointing for YouTube TV subscribers, it is important to remember that the streaming industry is constantly evolving. As negotiations continue and new agreements are reached, it is possible that some of these channels may return to the platform in the future. In the meantime, subscribers may need to explore alternative streaming services to ensure they have access to their favorite content.