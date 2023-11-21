What channels do you not get with Hulu?

In the ever-expanding world of streaming services, Hulu has become a popular choice for those looking to cut the cord and enjoy their favorite shows and movies on-demand. With its extensive library of content and affordable pricing, Hulu offers a compelling alternative to traditional cable or satellite TV. However, it’s important to note that not all channels are available on Hulu. Let’s take a closer look at what channels you may not get with a Hulu subscription.

What is Hulu?

Hulu is a subscription-based streaming service that offers a wide range of TV shows, movies, and original content. It allows users to watch their favorite programs on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and gaming consoles. Hulu offers different subscription plans, including a basic ad-supported plan and an ad-free plan for an additional fee.

Channels not available on Hulu:

While Hulu provides access to a vast selection of channels, there are a few notable exceptions. One major network missing from Hulu’s lineup is AMC, which is known for popular shows like “The Walking Dead” and “Breaking Bad.” Additionally, Comedy Central, home to shows like “South Park” and “The Daily Show,” is not available on Hulu.

FAQ:

1. Can I watch live TV on Hulu?

Yes, Hulu offers a live TV option called Hulu + Live TV, which allows you to stream live channels alongside their on-demand content. However, not all channels available on Hulu + Live TV are included in the basic Hulu subscription.

2. Are there any other channels missing from Hulu?

Yes, there are a few other notable channels that are not available on Hulu, including Discovery Channel, MTV, and Nickelodeon. However, Hulu does offer a wide range of other popular channels, such as ABC, NBC, FOX, and CNN.

Conclusion:

While Hulu provides a comprehensive selection of TV shows and movies, it’s important to be aware of the channels that are not available on the platform. If access to specific networks is a priority for you, it may be worth considering other streaming services or a combination of multiple subscriptions to ensure you can watch all your favorite shows.