What channels do you not get with Hulu?

What Channels Are Not Available on Hulu?

In the ever-expanding world of streaming services, Hulu has become a popular choice for those looking to cut the cord and enjoy their favorite shows and movies on-demand. With its extensive library of content and affordable pricing, Hulu offers a compelling alternative to traditional cable and satellite TV. However, it’s important to note that not all channels are available on Hulu. Here’s a breakdown of what you won’t find on the popular streaming platform.

1. Premium Cable Networks:

Hulu does not offer access to premium cable networks like HBO, Showtime, and Starz. These channels typically require separate subscriptions or can be bundled with other streaming services.

2. Sports Networks:

If you’re a sports enthusiast, you may be disappointed to learn that Hulu does not carry popular sports networks such as ESPN, Fox Sports, or NBC Sports. However, Hulu does offer some sports content through partnerships with networks like CBS Sports Network and ESPN College Extra.

3. News Networks:

While Hulu does provide access to news programming, it does not include live streams of major news networks such as CNN, MSNBC, or Fox News. Instead, Hulu offers on-demand content from news channels like ABC News, CBS News, and NBC News.

4. Local Broadcast Networks:

Hulu’s live TV service does not include all local broadcast networks. The availability of local channels varies depending on your location. To check which local channels are available in your area, you can visit Hulu’s website and enter your zip code.

FAQ:

Q: Can I add premium channels to my Hulu subscription?

A: Yes, Hulu offers add-ons for premium channels like HBO, Showtime, and Starz for an additional fee.

Q: Can I watch live sports on Hulu?

A: While Hulu does not carry popular sports networks, it does offer live sports content through partnerships with certain networks. Additionally, Hulu + Live TV subscribers can access sports programming on local broadcast networks.

Q: Can I watch live news on Hulu?

A: Hulu provides on-demand news content from various networks, but it does not offer live streams of major news networks. However, some local news channels may be available depending on your location.

In conclusion, while Hulu offers a wide range of content, it does not include certain channels like premium cable networks, major sports networks, and some local broadcast networks. However, Hulu does provide add-ons for premium channels and offers sports and news content through partnerships and on-demand options.