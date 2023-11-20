What channels do you get with YouTube TV?

YouTube TV has become a popular choice for cord-cutters looking for a streaming service that offers a wide range of channels. Launched in 2017, YouTube TV provides subscribers with access to live TV from major networks, sports channels, and popular cable networks. Let’s take a closer look at the channels you can expect to find on YouTube TV.

Major Networks:

YouTube TV offers live streaming of major networks such as ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox. This means you can watch popular shows like “Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “Saturday Night Live,” and “The Simpsons” in real-time.

Sports Channels:

Sports enthusiasts will be pleased to know that YouTube TV includes a variety of sports channels. You can catch live games and events on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, ESPNU, ESPN News, CBS Sports Network, NBC Sports Network, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, MLB Network, NBA TV, and more.

Cable Networks:

YouTube TV also offers a selection of cable networks, including CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, CNBC, TBS, TNT, USA, FX, Bravo, E!, and AMC. This ensures that you can keep up with the latest news, enjoy your favorite dramas and reality shows, and indulge in some late-night comedy.

FAQ:

Q: How many channels does YouTube TV offer?

A: YouTube TV provides access to over 85 channels, depending on your location.

Q: Can I add premium channels to my YouTube TV subscription?

A: Yes, YouTube TV offers add-ons for premium channels like HBO Max, Showtime, and Starz for an additional fee.

Q: Are local channels available on YouTube TV?

A: Yes, YouTube TV offers local channels based on your location. However, availability may vary.

Q: Can I watch YouTube TV on multiple devices?

A: Yes, YouTube TV allows you to stream on up to three devices simultaneously.

In conclusion, YouTube TV offers a comprehensive selection of channels, including major networks, sports channels, and popular cable networks. With its wide range of content and the ability to stream on multiple devices, YouTube TV provides a compelling option for those seeking a cable-free TV experience.