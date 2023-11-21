What channels do you get with Peacock?

Peacock, the popular streaming service from NBCUniversal, offers a wide range of channels to cater to the diverse interests of its subscribers. Whether you’re a sports enthusiast, a fan of classic TV shows, or someone who enjoys the latest news updates, Peacock has something for everyone. Let’s take a closer look at the channels available on this platform.

1. NBC

As the flagship channel of NBCUniversal, NBC offers a variety of content, including popular TV shows, live sports events, and news programs. With Peacock, you can access a selection of NBC’s most beloved shows, such as “The Office,” “Parks and Recreation,” and “Saturday Night Live.”

2. NBC News

Stay informed with the latest news from around the world through the NBC News channel on Peacock. From breaking news to in-depth analysis, this channel provides a comprehensive coverage of current events, ensuring you never miss a beat.

3. NBC Sports

Sports enthusiasts can rejoice as Peacock offers access to NBC Sports, which covers a wide range of sporting events, including the Olympics, Premier League soccer, NFL games, and much more. Catch all the action and cheer for your favorite teams from the comfort of your own home.

4. E! Entertainment

For those who enjoy celebrity news, fashion, and pop culture, E! Entertainment is the go-to channel on Peacock. Get your daily dose of entertainment news, reality shows, and red carpet events, featuring your favorite stars.

5. Bravo

Bravo is another popular channel available on Peacock, offering a mix of reality TV shows, dramas, and lifestyle programming. From “The Real Housewives” franchise to “Top Chef,” Bravo has a wide range of content to keep you entertained.

FAQ:

Q: Are these channels included in the free version of Peacock?

A: Yes, all the mentioned channels are available in the free version of Peacock. However, some content may require a premium subscription.

Q: Can I watch live TV on Peacock?

A: Yes, Peacock offers live streaming of certain events and channels, including NBC and NBC Sports. However, availability may vary depending on your location.

Q: Can I access Peacock on multiple devices?

A: Yes, you can access Peacock on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices like Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

In conclusion, Peacock provides a diverse range of channels to cater to the interests of its subscribers. From NBC’s popular TV shows to live sports events and news coverage, there’s something for everyone on this streaming platform. So, sit back, relax, and enjoy the wide array of content available on Peacock.