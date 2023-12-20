What channels do you get with Peacock?

Peacock: A Comprehensive Guide to the Channels and Content Offered

Peacock, the popular streaming service launched NBCUniversal, has quickly gained traction among viewers seeking a diverse range of entertainment options. With its extensive library of TV shows, movies, and original content, Peacock offers a wide array of channels to cater to various interests. Whether you’re a fan of classic sitcoms, gripping dramas, or thrilling sports events, Peacock has something for everyone.

What Channels are Available on Peacock?

Peacock offers a variety of channels, each catering to different genres and preferences. Here are some of the key channels available on the platform:

1. Peacock Channels: These channels feature a curated selection of content from various genres, including news, sports, reality TV, and more. They offer a mix of live and on-demand programming, ensuring there’s always something to watch.

2. NBC: As the streaming service is owned NBCUniversal, Peacock provides access to a wide range of NBC shows, including popular titles like “The Office,” “Parks and Recreation,” and “Saturday Night Live.”

3. Bravo: Fans of reality TV can enjoy channels dedicated to Bravo’s hit shows, such as “The Real Housewives” franchise, “Below Deck,” and “Top Chef.”

4. USA Network: Peacock offers channels featuring content from the USA Network, including beloved series like “Suits,” “Mr. Robot,” and “Psych.”

5. Sports Channels: Peacock also provides access to live sports events, including Premier League soccer matches, WWE content, and exclusive Olympics coverage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: How much does Peacock cost?

A: Peacock offers both free and premium subscription options. The free tier provides limited access to content, while the premium tier, called Peacock Premium, offers an ad-supported and an ad-free version for $4.99 and $9.99 per month, respectively.

Q: Can I watch Peacock on multiple devices?

A: Yes, Peacock is available on a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices like Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

Q: Are new episodes of current shows available on Peacock?

A: Yes, Peacock offers next-day access to current seasons of NBC shows, allowing viewers to stay up-to-date with their favorite series.

In conclusion, Peacock provides a diverse selection of channels and content, ensuring there’s something for everyone’s taste. With its affordable pricing options and compatibility across multiple devices, Peacock has become a go-to streaming service for entertainment enthusiasts worldwide.