What channels do you get with Paramount Plus?

Paramount Plus, the popular streaming service, offers a wide range of channels to cater to the diverse interests of its subscribers. Whether you’re a fan of movies, TV shows, sports, or news, Paramount Plus has something for everyone. Let’s take a closer look at the channels available on this platform.

1. CBS

Paramount Plus is the streaming home of CBS, one of the leading television networks in the United States. With CBS, you can enjoy a variety of popular shows, including “NCIS,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “Survivor,” and “60 Minutes.” Additionally, you can access live sports events, such as NFL games and the NCAA March Madness tournament.

2. BET

BET, a prominent entertainment channel focused on African American culture, is also included in the Paramount Plus lineup. Subscribers can enjoy a wide range of content, including original series, movies, and award shows like the BET Awards.

3. Comedy Central

Comedy Central, known for its hilarious sitcoms and stand-up comedy specials, is another channel available on Paramount Plus. Fans of shows like “South Park,” “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” and “Key & Peele” can catch up on their favorite episodes anytime.

4. MTV

MTV, the iconic music and youth culture channel, is a part of the Paramount Plus package. From music videos and reality shows to live performances and exclusive interviews, MTV offers a diverse range of content for music enthusiasts and pop culture fans.

5. Nickelodeon

For the younger audience, Paramount Plus includes Nickelodeon, a beloved children’s channel. Kids can enjoy popular animated series like “SpongeBob SquarePants,” “PAW Patrol,” and “Dora the Explorer,” as well as live-action shows and movies.

FAQ:

Q: Can I watch live TV on Paramount Plus?

A: Yes, Paramount Plus offers live streaming of CBS channels, including sports events and news broadcasts.

Q: Are there any additional channels available on Paramount Plus?

A: Yes, Paramount Plus also offers channels like Smithsonian Channel, MTV Classic, and BET Her, among others, depending on your subscription plan.

Q: Can I access Paramount Plus on multiple devices?

A: Absolutely! Paramount Plus allows you to stream content on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and gaming consoles.

In conclusion, Paramount Plus provides a comprehensive selection of channels, ranging from CBS and BET to Comedy Central, MTV, and Nickelodeon. With its diverse content offerings, this streaming service ensures that there’s always something entertaining for everyone in the family.