What Channels Do You Get with Basic Hulu?

Introduction

Hulu is a popular streaming service that offers a wide range of TV shows, movies, and original content. With different subscription plans available, it can be confusing to know what channels are included in each package. In this article, we will explore what channels you get with basic Hulu and answer some frequently asked questions.

What is Basic Hulu?

Basic Hulu, also known as Hulu (No Ads), is one of the subscription plans offered Hulu. It provides access to a vast library of on-demand content, including popular TV shows, movies, and Hulu Originals. However, it does not include live TV channels like news, sports, or entertainment networks.

Channels Included in Basic Hulu

With basic Hulu, you gain access to a wide variety of on-demand content from numerous networks. Some of the channels included are ABC, NBC, Fox, CBS, Comedy Central, FX, Bravo, and Cartoon Network. This means you can enjoy popular shows like “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “The Simpsons,” “South Park,” and many more.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can I watch live TV with basic Hulu?

No, basic Hulu does not include live TV channels. If you want access to live TV, you can consider upgrading to Hulu + Live TV, which offers a combination of on-demand content and live channels.

2. Are premium channels like HBO included in basic Hulu?

No, premium channels like HBO are not included in basic Hulu. However, you can add premium networks to your subscription for an additional cost. Hulu offers add-ons like HBO Max, Showtime, Cinemax, and Starz.

3. Can I watch local channels with basic Hulu?

Yes, basic Hulu includes local channels like ABC, NBC, Fox, and CBS. However, the availability of these channels may vary depending on your location.

Conclusion

Basic Hulu provides a vast library of on-demand content from various networks, including popular shows from ABC, NBC, Fox, CBS, and more. While it does not include live TV channels or premium networks, you can upgrade your subscription or add premium channels for an additional cost. Whether you’re a fan of comedy, drama, or cartoons, basic Hulu offers a diverse range of content to keep you entertained.