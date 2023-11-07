What channels do you get with Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime has become a household name for its vast array of benefits, from free two-day shipping to access to a vast library of movies and TV shows. But did you know that Amazon Prime also offers a wide range of channels that you can subscribe to? These channels provide additional content and entertainment options, allowing you to customize your streaming experience to suit your preferences.

What are Amazon Prime Channels?

Amazon Prime Channels are individual streaming services that you can add to your Amazon Prime membership for an additional fee. These channels cover a wide range of genres, including movies, TV shows, sports, documentaries, and more. By subscribing to these channels, you gain access to their exclusive content, expanding your entertainment options beyond what is available on Amazon Prime Video.

What channels are available?

Amazon Prime offers a diverse selection of channels, catering to various interests and preferences. Some popular options include HBO, Showtime, Starz, Cinemax, CBS All Access, and ESPN+. These channels provide access to a vast library of content, including hit TV shows, blockbuster movies, live sports events, and exclusive documentaries. Additionally, there are channels dedicated to specific genres, such as horror, anime, and British TV.

How do you subscribe to Amazon Prime Channels?

Subscribing to Amazon Prime Channels is a straightforward process. Simply navigate to the Amazon Prime Video app or website, select the Channels tab, and browse through the available options. Once you find a channel you’re interested in, click on it to learn more about the content it offers and the subscription fee. If it suits your preferences, click on the “Subscribe” button, and the channel will be added to your Amazon Prime membership.

How much do Amazon Prime Channels cost?

The cost of Amazon Prime Channels varies depending on the channel you choose. Each channel has its own subscription fee, which is typically charged on a monthly basis. Prices can range from a few dollars to around $15 per month. It’s important to note that the subscription fee for Amazon Prime Channels is in addition to the cost of your Amazon Prime membership.

In conclusion, Amazon Prime Channels offer a fantastic way to enhance your streaming experience. With a wide range of channels available, you can tailor your subscription to match your interests and enjoy exclusive content from various genres. So, whether you’re a movie buff, a sports enthusiast, or a documentary lover, Amazon Prime Channels have something for everyone.