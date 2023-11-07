What channels do you get on Peacock?

Peacock, the popular streaming service from NBCUniversal, offers a wide range of channels to cater to the diverse interests of its viewers. Whether you’re a sports enthusiast, a fan of classic sitcoms, or someone who enjoys the latest news updates, Peacock has something for everyone. Let’s take a closer look at the channels available on this platform.

1. NBC

As the flagship channel of NBCUniversal, NBC offers a variety of content, including hit shows like “This Is Us,” “The Voice,” and “Saturday Night Live.” With Peacock, you can catch up on your favorite NBC programs anytime, anywhere.

2. MSNBC

For those seeking the latest news and political analysis, MSNBC is the go-to channel on Peacock. Stay informed with shows like “The Rachel Maddow Show,” “Morning Joe,” and “The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell.”

3. CNBC

If you’re interested in business and financial news, CNBC is the channel for you. Get insights from experts, watch market updates, and stay up to date with shows like “Mad Money with Jim Cramer” and “Squawk Box.”

4. E!

For all things entertainment, E! is the channel to tune into on Peacock. From celebrity news and red carpet events to reality shows like “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” E! has you covered.

5. Bravo

Bravo is known for its captivating reality TV shows, and Peacock allows you to stream popular series like “The Real Housewives” franchise, “Top Chef,” and “Below Deck.”

6. USA Network

With a focus on drama and suspense, USA Network offers a range of thrilling shows such as “Suits,” “Mr. Robot,” and “Queen of the South.” Catch up on these gripping series on Peacock.

7. Golf Channel

Golf enthusiasts can enjoy live coverage of tournaments, golf news, and instructional programs on the Golf Channel. Stay connected to the world of golf with Peacock.

FAQ:

Q: Are these channels available for free on Peacock?

A: While Peacock offers a free tier with limited content, some channels and shows may require a premium subscription.

Q: Can I watch live TV on Peacock?

A: Yes, Peacock offers live streaming of select channels, including NBC, MSNBC, and CNBC, among others.

Q: Are there any sports channels on Peacock?

A: Yes, Peacock provides access to sports channels like NBC Sports and the Golf Channel, allowing you to enjoy live sports events and analysis.

In conclusion, Peacock offers a diverse range of channels, catering to various interests such as news, entertainment, sports, and more. With its extensive content library and live streaming options, Peacock is a streaming service worth exploring for all your favorite shows and channels.