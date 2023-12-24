What channels do you get on BritBox?

What Shows Can You Watch on BritBox?
BritBox, the popular streaming service, offers a wide range of British television shows and movies for fans around the world. Launched in 2017, this joint venture between the BBC and ITV has quickly become a go-to platform for those seeking high-quality British content. With a vast library of classic and contemporary programs, BritBox has something for everyone.
What Channels are Available on BritBox?
BritBox provides access to a variety of channels, allowing viewers to enjoy a diverse selection of British programming. Some of the channels available on BritBox include:
- BBC: The British Broadcasting Corporation, the world’s oldest national broadcaster, offers a wide range of shows across various genres, including drama, comedy, documentaries, and more.
- ITV: Independent Television, one of the UK’s leading commercial broadcasters, brings popular shows like “Coronation Street,” “Downton Abbey,” and “Broadchurch” to the platform.
- Channel 4: Known for its innovative and thought-provoking programming, Channel 4 offers shows like “The Great British Bake Off,” “Black Mirror,” and “Peep Show.”
- Channel 5: This channel features a mix of drama, reality TV, and documentaries, including shows like “The Yorkshire Vet” and “GPs: Behind Closed Doors.”
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Q: How much does BritBox cost?
A: BritBox offers different subscription plans depending on your location. In the United States, the monthly subscription is $6.99, while in the United Kingdom, it costs £5.99 per month.
Q: Can I watch BritBox outside of the UK?
A: Yes, BritBox is available in several countries, including the United States, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom. However, the content library may vary depending on your location.
Q: Can I watch BritBox on multiple devices?
A: Yes, you can stream BritBox on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming media players.
Q: Are new episodes added regularly?
A: Yes, BritBox regularly updates its library with new episodes and seasons of popular shows, allowing viewers to stay up-to-date with their favorite programs.
With its extensive collection of British content and a user-friendly interface, BritBox continues to captivate audiences worldwide. Whether you’re a fan of gripping dramas, hilarious comedies, or intriguing documentaries, BritBox has the channels and shows to keep you entertained for hours on end.