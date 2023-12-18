What channels did spectrum lose from Disney?

Disney Drops Several Channels from Spectrum Lineup

In a surprising move, Disney has decided to remove several of its channels from the Spectrum cable lineup. This decision has left many Spectrum subscribers wondering what channels they will no longer have access to. Let’s take a closer look at the channels that have been dropped and what this means for viewers.

Channels No Longer Available

Disney has removed a total of four channels from the Spectrum lineup. These channels include Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, and Freeform. This means that subscribers will no longer be able to enjoy popular shows such as “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse,” “PJ Masks,” and “The Fosters.”

Reasons Behind the Decision

The decision to drop these channels comes as part of a broader strategy Disney to shift its focus towards its own streaming platform, Disney+. By removing these channels from traditional cable providers like Spectrum, Disney aims to drive more subscribers to its streaming service. This move aligns with the growing trend of consumers opting for streaming platforms over traditional cable packages.

FAQ

Q: Can I still watch Disney shows on Spectrum?

A: Unfortunately, Disney has removed its channels from the Spectrum lineup, so you will no longer have access to Disney shows through your cable subscription.

Q: How can I watch Disney shows now?

A: To continue watching Disney shows, you can subscribe to Disney+, Disney’s streaming platform, which offers a wide range of content from the Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, and Freeform.

Q: Will this affect my subscription cost?

A: The removal of these channels should not impact your subscription cost with Spectrum. However, if you choose to subscribe to Disney+, there will be an additional cost for that service.

Conclusion

Disney’s decision to remove its channels from the Spectrum lineup may disappoint some viewers who enjoyed watching their favorite shows through their cable subscription. However, with the rise of streaming platforms, it is becoming increasingly common for networks to prioritize their own streaming services. Subscribers can still access Disney content subscribing to Disney+, ensuring they don’t miss out on their beloved shows and movies.