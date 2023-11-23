What channels come with YouTube TV?

YouTube TV has become a popular choice for cord-cutters looking for a streaming service that offers a wide range of channels. Launched in 2017, YouTube TV provides subscribers with access to live TV from major networks, sports channels, and popular cable networks. But what exactly are the channels that come with YouTube TV? Let’s take a closer look.

Major Networks:

YouTube TV includes all the major broadcast networks, such as ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox. This means you can watch popular shows like “Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Big Bang Theory,” and “Saturday Night Live” in real-time.

Sports Channels:

Sports enthusiasts will be pleased to know that YouTube TV offers a variety of sports channels. ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, NBC Sports, and the Golf Channel are just a few examples. Whether you’re a fan of football, basketball, soccer, or golf, you’ll find plenty of live sports coverage on YouTube TV.

Cable Networks:

In addition to major networks and sports channels, YouTube TV also provides access to a range of cable networks. Some of the popular cable channels available include CNN, TNT, TBS, AMC, Bravo, and FX. This ensures that you can keep up with your favorite shows and enjoy a diverse selection of content.

FAQ:

Q: Can I customize my channel lineup on YouTube TV?

A: While YouTube TV offers a comprehensive selection of channels, you cannot customize your channel lineup. However, you can create up to six individual profiles within your account, allowing each member of your household to have their own personalized recommendations and DVR recordings.

Q: Are premium channels included in the YouTube TV subscription?

A: No, premium channels like HBO, Showtime, and Starz are not included in the base YouTube TV subscription. However, you can add these premium channels for an additional monthly fee.

Q: Can I watch YouTube TV on multiple devices?

A: Yes, YouTube TV allows you to stream on multiple devices simultaneously. You can watch your favorite shows on your TV, computer, smartphone, or tablet, making it convenient for everyone in your household.

In conclusion, YouTube TV offers a comprehensive lineup of channels, including major networks, sports channels, and popular cable networks. While you cannot customize your channel lineup, the wide range of options ensures that there is something for everyone. With the ability to stream on multiple devices, YouTube TV provides a convenient and flexible streaming experience for cord-cutters.