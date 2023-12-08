What channels can you get with Peacock?

Peacock: A Comprehensive Guide to Available Channels and Content

Peacock, the popular streaming service from NBCUniversal, offers a wide range of channels and content to cater to the diverse interests of its viewers. Whether you’re a fan of sports, news, movies, or TV shows, Peacock has something for everyone. In this article, we will explore the various channels available on Peacock and provide answers to some frequently asked questions.

Channels on Peacock:

1. Peacock Channels: Peacock offers a variety of curated channels that feature a mix of content from different genres. These channels include Peacock Drama, Peacock Comedy, Peacock Reality, and Peacock Kids, among others. Each channel provides a unique viewing experience tailored to specific interests.

2. Live News Channels: Stay up-to-date with the latest news accessing live channels such as NBC News NOW, Sky News, and CNBC. These channels offer real-time coverage of breaking news, in-depth analysis, and exclusive interviews.

3. Sports Channels: Sports enthusiasts can enjoy live sports coverage on Peacock through channels like NBC Sports, NBC Sports Gold, and Olympic Channel. Catch your favorite teams and athletes in action, including Premier League soccer, NFL games, and the Olympics.

4. Entertainment Channels: Dive into a world of entertainment with channels like E!, Bravo, and SYFY. These channels offer a mix of reality TV shows, dramas, comedies, and sci-fi/fantasy content to keep you entertained for hours.

5. Spanish-Language Channels: Peacock also caters to Spanish-speaking viewers with channels like Telemundo, Universo, and NBC Universo. Enjoy a wide range of Spanish-language programming, including telenovelas, sports, news, and more.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: How much does Peacock cost?

A: Peacock offers both free and premium subscription options. The free tier provides limited access to content, while the premium tier, called Peacock Premium, offers an ad-supported and an ad-free version for $4.99 and $9.99 per month, respectively.

Q: Can I watch Peacock on my smart TV?

A: Yes, Peacock is available on a variety of platforms, including smart TVs, streaming devices, mobile devices, and web browsers. Check the Peacock website for a list of compatible devices.

Q: Are there parental controls on Peacock?

A: Yes, Peacock offers parental controls that allow you to set content restrictions based on ratings. This ensures a safe viewing experience for children.

In conclusion, Peacock provides a diverse range of channels and content to cater to the preferences of its viewers. With options for news, sports, entertainment, and more, Peacock offers a comprehensive streaming experience for all.