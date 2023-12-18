Monday Night Football: Where to Watch the Games

Football fans across the country eagerly anticipate Monday nights, as they are treated to not just one, but two thrilling NFL matchups. As the weekend comes to a close, the excitement builds for these primetime games, but many fans find themselves wondering: “What channels are the two Monday Night Football games on?” Well, fret not, as we have all the information you need to catch the action.

Game 1: ESPN

The first Monday Night Football game is broadcast on ESPN, the renowned sports network. ESPN has been the home of Monday Night Football since 2006, providing fans with in-depth analysis, expert commentary, and comprehensive coverage of the game. Whether you’re watching from the comfort of your living room or joining a group of friends at a local sports bar, tune in to ESPN to catch the first game of the night.

Game 2: ABC

The second Monday Night Football game is simulcast on ABC, a sister network of ESPN. This collaboration between the two networks allows for broader accessibility, ensuring that fans without cable or satellite subscriptions can still enjoy the game. ABC’s broadcast of the second game provides a fantastic opportunity for fans to gather around their television sets and cheer on their favorite teams.

FAQ:

Q: What time do the Monday Night Football games start?

A: The first game typically kicks off at 8:15 PM Eastern Time, while the second game follows immediately after the conclusion of the first game.

Q: Can I stream the games online?

A: Yes, both ESPN and ABC offer live streaming options on their respective websites and mobile apps. However, please note that some streaming services may require a cable or satellite subscription for access.

Q: Are there any alternative ways to watch the games?

A: If you prefer to watch the games on a larger screen, you can also consider using streaming devices such as Roku, Apple TV, or Amazon Fire TV, which often have ESPN and ABC apps available for download.

So, mark your calendars and set your reminders, because Monday Night Football is just around the corner. Whether you’re tuning in to ESPN or ABC, get ready to witness the intensity, passion, and excitement that only NFL football can deliver.