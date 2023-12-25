What channels are on YouTube TV?

YouTube TV: A Comprehensive Guide to Channels and More

YouTube TV has become a popular choice for cord-cutters seeking a streaming service that offers a wide range of channels. With its extensive lineup, YouTube TV provides subscribers with access to a diverse selection of content, including live sports, news, entertainment, and much more. In this article, we will delve into the channels available on YouTube TV, along with some frequently asked questions to help you make an informed decision.

Channels on YouTube TV:

YouTube TV offers over 85 channels, ensuring there is something for everyone. The lineup includes major networks such as ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox, as well as popular cable channels like ESPN, CNN, TNT, and TBS. Additionally, YouTube TV provides access to premium channels like HBO Max, Showtime, and Starz for an additional fee. With this vast array of channels, subscribers can enjoy a wide variety of live TV content, including sports events, news broadcasts, TV shows, and movies.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: How much does YouTube TV cost?

A: YouTube TV’s monthly subscription fee is $64.99, which includes access to all the available channels. However, premium channels like HBO Max and Showtime require an additional fee.

Q: Can I watch YouTube TV on multiple devices?

A: Yes, YouTube TV allows you to stream content on up to three devices simultaneously. This feature is particularly useful for households with multiple viewers.

Q: Can I record shows on YouTube TV?

A: Absolutely! YouTube TV offers a cloud DVR feature that allows you to record your favorite shows and movies. The recordings are stored for up to nine months, giving you ample time to catch up on missed content.

Q: Can I watch YouTube TV offline?

A: Unfortunately, YouTube TV does not currently support offline viewing. You will need an internet connection to stream the channels and content.

In conclusion, YouTube TV offers a comprehensive selection of channels, catering to various interests and preferences. With its extensive lineup and additional features like cloud DVR, YouTube TV provides a compelling streaming service for those looking to cut the cord. Whether you’re a sports enthusiast, news junkie, or entertainment lover, YouTube TV has you covered.