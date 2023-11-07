What channels are on the basic DISH package?

If you’re considering subscribing to DISH Network, you may be wondering what channels are included in their basic package. DISH offers a variety of packages to suit different preferences and budgets, but let’s focus on their basic package to give you an idea of what you can expect.

The basic DISH package, known as the “America’s Top 120,” offers over 190 channels, covering a wide range of genres including news, sports, entertainment, and more. With this package, you’ll have access to popular networks such as ESPN, CNN, HGTV, AMC, and Discovery Channel, among others.

FAQ:

Q: What is a DISH package?

A: A DISH package refers to a collection of television channels and services offered DISH Network. These packages are designed to cater to different interests and preferences.

Q: What is the basic DISH package?

A: The basic DISH package, also known as “America’s Top 120,” is one of the entry-level packages offered DISH Network. It provides access to over 190 channels, covering various genres.

Q: Can I customize my DISH package?

A: Yes, DISH offers several packages with different channel lineups. You can choose a package that suits your preferences or customize your package adding extra channels or services.

Q: Are local channels included in the basic DISH package?

A: Yes, the basic DISH package includes local channels, allowing you to stay up-to-date with news and events in your area.

Q: Can I access premium channels with the basic DISH package?

A: Premium channels such as HBO, Showtime, and Starz are not included in the basic DISH package. However, you can add these channels to your package for an additional fee.

In conclusion, the basic DISH package, “America’s Top 120,” offers a diverse selection of over 190 channels, covering various genres including news, sports, and entertainment. While it may not include premium channels, it provides a solid foundation for your television viewing needs. Remember, DISH also offers other packages with different channel lineups, allowing you to choose the one that best suits your preferences.