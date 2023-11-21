What channels are not on Hulu?

In the ever-expanding world of streaming services, Hulu has become a popular choice for many viewers. With its vast library of TV shows, movies, and original content, Hulu offers a wide range of entertainment options. However, like any streaming platform, there are certain channels that are not available on Hulu. Let’s take a closer look at what channels you won’t find on this popular streaming service.

Channels not available on Hulu:

1. HBO: One of the most notable absences from Hulu’s channel lineup is HBO. Known for its critically acclaimed shows like “Game of Thrones” and “Westworld,” HBO has its own streaming service called HBO Max. If you’re a fan of HBO’s content, you’ll need to subscribe to HBO Max separately.

2. AMC: Another channel missing from Hulu is AMC. Home to popular shows like “The Walking Dead” and “Breaking Bad,” AMC has its own streaming service called AMC+. To access AMC’s content, you’ll need to subscribe to AMC+ or find alternative streaming platforms.

3. Discovery: Hulu also does not offer channels from the Discovery network, which includes popular channels like Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and TLC. If you’re a fan of these networks, you may need to explore other streaming options such as Discovery+.

4. Starz: Starz is another channel that you won’t find on Hulu. Known for its original series like “Power” and a vast library of movies, Starz has its own standalone streaming service called Starz Play. To access Starz content, you’ll need to subscribe to Starz Play separately.

FAQ:

Q: Can I watch live TV on Hulu?

A: Yes, Hulu offers a live TV option called Hulu + Live TV, which allows you to stream live channels alongside their on-demand content.

Q: Are there any plans to add these channels to Hulu in the future?

A: While Hulu regularly adds new content and channels to its platform, there is no official information regarding the addition of the channels mentioned above. It’s always a good idea to check Hulu’s website or contact their customer support for the most up-to-date information.

In conclusion, while Hulu offers a vast selection of content, there are several popular channels that are not available on the platform. If you’re a fan of HBO, AMC, Discovery, or Starz, you may need to explore alternative streaming options or subscribe to their respective standalone services.