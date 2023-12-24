What Channels are Included with Sling TV?

Sling TV has become a popular choice for cord-cutters looking for an affordable and flexible streaming service. With its wide range of channels and customizable packages, Sling TV offers a variety of options to suit different viewing preferences. Whether you’re a sports enthusiast, a movie buff, or a fan of popular TV shows, Sling TV has something for everyone.

Channels and Packages

Sling TV offers two base packages: Sling Orange and Sling Blue. Sling Orange includes popular channels like ESPN, Disney Channel, and CNN, while Sling Blue offers channels such as Fox, NBC, and Bravo. Both packages cost $35 per month, but you can also choose to combine them for $50 per month, giving you access to a wider range of channels.

In addition to the base packages, Sling TV offers various add-on packages that allow you to customize your viewing experience. These add-ons include Sports Extra, Kids Extra, News Extra, and more, each offering additional channels tailored to specific interests. Prices for these add-ons range from $6 to $11 per month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I watch local channels on Sling TV?

A: Yes, Sling TV offers local channels in select markets. You can check their website to see if your area is covered.

Q: Can I record shows on Sling TV?

A: Yes, Sling TV offers a cloud DVR service that allows you to record your favorite shows and movies. However, it comes at an additional cost of $5 per month.

Q: Can I watch Sling TV on multiple devices?

A: Yes, Sling TV allows you to stream on multiple devices simultaneously, depending on your subscription. Sling Orange supports one stream, Sling Blue supports three streams, and the combined package supports four streams.

Q: Can I cancel my subscription at any time?

A: Yes, Sling TV offers a no-contract subscription, allowing you to cancel anytime without any penalties.

In conclusion, Sling TV offers a wide range of channels and customizable packages to cater to different viewing preferences. With its affordable pricing and flexibility, it has become a popular choice for those looking to cut the cord and embrace streaming services. Whether you’re a sports fan, a movie lover, or a news junkie, Sling TV has you covered.