What channels are included with Apple TV Plus?

Apple TV Plus is a streaming service that offers a wide range of original content, including movies, TV shows, and documentaries. Launched in November 2019, it has quickly gained popularity among viewers worldwide. But what channels are actually included with Apple TV Plus? Let’s take a closer look.

Apple TV Plus Channels:

Apple TV Plus is a standalone streaming service that does not offer traditional cable or satellite channels. Instead, it provides access to a collection of exclusive content produced Apple and its partners. Some of the notable channels available on Apple TV Plus include:

1. Apple Originals: This is the main channel on Apple TV Plus, featuring a diverse range of original programming across various genres. From award-winning dramas to captivating documentaries, Apple Originals offers something for everyone.

2. Apple TV Channels: In addition to its own original content, Apple TV Plus also allows users to subscribe to other streaming services through its platform. These channels include popular options like HBO, Showtime, and Starz, giving viewers access to even more content.

3. Apple Music: While primarily known as a music streaming service, Apple Music is also available as a channel on Apple TV Plus. Subscribers can enjoy a vast library of songs, curated playlists, and live radio stations right from their TV screens.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: How much does Apple TV Plus cost?

A: Apple TV Plus is available for $4.99 per month, with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

Q: Can I watch Apple TV Plus on multiple devices?

A: Yes, Apple TV Plus can be accessed on various devices, including iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple TVs, and select smart TVs.

Q: Is Apple TV Plus available worldwide?

A: Yes, Apple TV Plus is available in over 100 countries and regions, making it accessible to a global audience.

In conclusion, Apple TV Plus offers a range of channels, including Apple Originals, Apple TV Channels, and Apple Music. With its diverse content library and affordable pricing, it has become a popular choice for streaming enthusiasts worldwide.