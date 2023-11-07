What channels are included in Peacock?

Peacock, the popular streaming service from NBCUniversal, offers a wide range of channels to cater to the diverse interests of its subscribers. Whether you’re a fan of sports, news, entertainment, or documentaries, Peacock has something for everyone. Let’s take a closer look at the channels included in this streaming platform.

1. NBC

As the flagship channel of NBCUniversal, NBC offers a variety of popular shows, including “The Office,” “Saturday Night Live,” “This Is Us,” and “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” With Peacock, you can catch up on your favorite NBC programs and enjoy exclusive content.

2. MSNBC

For news enthusiasts, MSNBC provides comprehensive coverage of current events, politics, and in-depth analysis. Stay informed with shows like “The Rachel Maddow Show,” “Morning Joe,” and “The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell.”

3. CNBC

If you’re interested in business and finance, CNBC is the channel for you. Get the latest updates on the stock market, economic trends, and interviews with industry experts. Popular shows on CNBC include “Mad Money with Jim Cramer” and “Squawk Box.”

4. Bravo

Bravo is known for its reality TV shows, such as “The Real Housewives” franchise, “Top Chef,” and “Below Deck.” With Peacock, you can binge-watch your favorite Bravo series and explore new reality TV gems.

5. USA Network

USA Network offers a mix of drama, comedy, and reality TV. Popular shows on this channel include “Suits,” “Mr. Robot,” “Psych,” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.” Peacock allows you to stream these shows and discover new ones.

6. E!

E! is the go-to channel for celebrity news, red carpet events, and reality TV. Stay up to date with the latest Hollywood gossip and enjoy shows like “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” “E! News,” and “Total Bellas.”

FAQ:

Q: Are these channels available for free on Peacock?

A: Peacock offers both free and premium subscription options. While some content is available for free, access to all channels and exclusive content requires a premium subscription.

Q: Can I watch live TV on Peacock?

A: Yes, Peacock offers live streaming of select channels, including NBC, MSNBC, and CNBC, with a premium subscription.

Q: Are there any other channels available on Peacock?

A: Yes, Peacock offers additional channels like Oxygen, Syfy, Telemundo, and more, depending on your subscription plan.

In conclusion, Peacock provides a diverse range of channels to cater to various interests. From NBC’s popular shows to news coverage on MSNBC and CNBC, and from reality TV on Bravo and E! to drama on USA Network, there’s something for everyone on this streaming platform. Whether you choose the free or premium subscription, Peacock offers a compelling lineup of channels and exclusive content to keep you entertained.