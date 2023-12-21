What channels are free with Paramount Plus?

Paramount Plus: A Guide to the Free Channels Available

Paramount Plus, the popular streaming service, offers a wide range of content to its subscribers. While the platform provides access to an extensive library of movies, TV shows, and exclusive originals, many users wonder which channels are available for free. In this article, we will explore the channels that come at no additional cost with a Paramount Plus subscription.

What is Paramount Plus?

Paramount Plus is a streaming service that offers a vast collection of content from various networks and studios. It provides access to popular channels like CBS, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, and Smithsonian Channel, among others. With a Paramount Plus subscription, users can enjoy a diverse range of shows, movies, and live sports events.

Free Channels on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus offers a selection of channels that are available for free, even without a subscription. These channels include CBS News, CBS Sports HQ, ET Live, and the Paramount Movie Channel. Users can access these channels without any additional charges, providing them with a variety of news, sports, entertainment, and movie content.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Can I watch live TV on Paramount Plus?

Yes, Paramount Plus offers live TV streaming for various channels, including CBS, CBS Sports, and CBS News. However, access to live TV may require a subscription or a premium membership.

2. Are there any other free channels on Paramount Plus?

Apart from the channels mentioned earlier, Paramount Plus also offers a selection of free content from its library. Users can explore a range of movies, TV shows, and documentaries without any additional cost.

3. Can I access Paramount Plus on multiple devices?

Yes, Paramount Plus allows users to stream content on multiple devices simultaneously. You can enjoy your favorite shows and movies on smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and computers.

In conclusion, Paramount Plus offers a variety of free channels, including CBS News, CBS Sports HQ, ET Live, and the Paramount Movie Channel. These channels provide users with access to news, sports, entertainment, and movies without any additional charges. With its extensive content library and live TV streaming options, Paramount Plus continues to be a popular choice for streaming enthusiasts.