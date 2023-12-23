What channel will Thursday Night Football be on in 2023?

Football fans eagerly anticipate the start of each NFL season, and one of the most exciting aspects is Thursday Night Football. As the popularity of the sport continues to grow, fans are already wondering which channel will broadcast Thursday Night Football in 2023. While the official announcement is yet to be made, let’s explore the possibilities and answer some frequently asked questions.

Thursday Night Football is a weekly NFL game that takes place on Thursday evenings during the regular season. It provides fans with an additional opportunity to enjoy their favorite sport and witness thrilling matchups between teams from across the league.

In recent years, Thursday Night Football has been broadcast on various networks, including CBS, NBC, and the NFL Network. These networks have secured the rights to air the games and provide comprehensive coverage to football enthusiasts.

While the specific channel for Thursday Night Football in 2023 has not been confirmed, it is likely that the NFL will continue its partnership with multiple networks. This approach allows for wider coverage and ensures that fans can access the games through different platforms.

It is possible that CBS, NBC, and the NFL Network will once again secure the rights to broadcast Thursday Night Football in 2023. Additionally, with the rise of streaming services, there may be opportunities for digital platforms to join the mix and offer live streaming options for fans.

When will the official announcement be made?

The NFL typically announces the broadcasting rights for Thursday Night Football several months before the start of the season. Fans can expect an official announcement regarding the channel lineup for 2023 in the coming months, as the league finalizes its agreements with the networks.

As football enthusiasts eagerly await the start of the 2023 NFL season, the question of which channel will broadcast Thursday Night Football remains unanswered. However, with the league’s commitment to providing widespread coverage, fans can rest assured that they will have ample opportunities to catch the action, whether through traditional television networks or emerging digital platforms.