What Channel on Roku is CBS?

Roku has become one of the most popular streaming devices, offering a wide range of channels and content for its users. Among the many channels available, CBS is a highly sought-after network for its popular shows, news, and sports coverage. If you’re wondering what channel CBS is on Roku, we’ve got you covered.

Where can I find CBS on Roku?

To access CBS on Roku, you need to download and install the CBS All Access app. CBS All Access is a subscription-based streaming service that provides access to a vast library of CBS shows, live TV, and exclusive content. Once you have the app installed, you can easily find CBS navigating to the app on your Roku home screen.

How do I install the CBS All Access app on Roku?

To install the CBS All Access app on your Roku device, follow these simple steps:

1. Turn on your Roku device and go to the home screen.

2. Scroll down and select “Streaming Channels” to open the Channel Store.

3. In the Channel Store, search for “CBS All Access” using the search bar.

4. Select the CBS All Access app from the search results.

5. Click on “Add Channel” to install the app on your Roku device.

6. Once the installation is complete, you can find the CBS All Access app on your Roku home screen.

What can I watch on CBS All Access?

CBS All Access offers a wide range of content, including current and past seasons of popular CBS shows like “NCIS,” “The Big Bang Theory,” and “Survivor.” Additionally, you can access live TV, including local CBS stations, and exclusive original series like “Star Trek: Discovery” and “The Good Fight.”

In conclusion, to watch CBS on Roku, you need to install the CBS All Access app. This subscription-based service provides access to a variety of CBS content, including shows, live TV, and exclusive series. Enjoy your favorite CBS programs on Roku with the convenience and flexibility of streaming.