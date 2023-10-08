Tennessee Titans Look to Extend Dominance Over Indianapolis Colts

The Tennessee Titans will face off against the Indianapolis Colts in a highly anticipated Week 5 game at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Titans, coming off a dominant 27-3 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, are hoping to continue their winning streak against the Colts.

In their previous three encounters, the Titans have come out on top, and they will be looking to maintain their superiority. Last week, Derrick Henry had an outstanding performance, rushing for over 100 yards and scoring a rushing touchdown while also throwing for another touchdown.

On the other hand, the Colts suffered a tough loss to the LA Rams in overtime last weekend. Despite their efforts, they were unable to secure the victory in regulation time.

The game will be broadcast on CBS, with Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta providing commentary from the booth, and Amanda Renner reporting from the sidelines. Viewers can also live stream the game through options like NFL+, Paramount+, CBSSports.com, and FUBO.

According to the betting odds from BetMGM, the Titans are favored 2.5 points. The over/under for the game is set at 43 points. The money line shows the Titans as -145 favorites, with the Colts listed at +120.

Both teams currently hold a 2-2 record. The Titans’ previous games have resulted in a loss to the New Orleans Saints and wins against the Los Angeles Chargers and the Bengals. The Colts, on the other hand, suffered a defeat against the Jacksonville Jaguars in their season opener but have since won against the Houston Texans and the Baltimore Ravens.

In terms of injuries, the Titans will be without wide receiver Treylon Burks, as confirmed head coach Mike Vrabel.

As the Tennessee Titans face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, fans will eagerly watch to see who will come out on top in this exciting matchup.

