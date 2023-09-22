Syracuse Orange Remains Undefeated in College Football

The Syracuse Orange continues their undefeated streak in college football, with a 3-0 start for the second consecutive season. This achievement marks the first time in over 60 years that the team has had back-to-back 3-0 starts. Their upcoming game against the Army Black Knights, who currently hold a 2-1 record, will be the first meeting between the two schools since 1996.

In their previous game against Purdue, Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader showcased an impressive performance, rushing for 195 yards and scoring four touchdowns. He also added 184 yards passing, contributing to the Orange’s 35-20 victory. Syracuse has exhibited dominance on both sides of the field, outscoring their opponents 148-27 in their first three games and ranking fourth in the nation in scoring defense.

Although the Orange is currently unranked, they have received votes in both the AP Top 25 and AFCA Coaches Poll, indicating their growing recognition in college football. As the team prepares for their game against Army, fans and bettors may be interested in the broadcast and betting information for this matchup.

The Syracuse vs. Army game is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 23, at noon in the JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse is favored to win with a spread of -13.5 and an over-under of 51.5. The money line currently stands at -650 for Syracuse, meaning bettors would need to bet $650 to win $100, while Army holds a money line of +460, offering a $460 payout for a $100 bet.

Those eager to watch the game can tune in via the ACC Network. Streaming options include ACC Network, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV, Vidgo, and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers. It is important to note that the ACC Network is included with Hulu + Live TV, but not with ESPN Plus. Sling Orange, along with the Sports Extra add-on, provides access to the ACC Network for a monthly cost of $51.

During the Syracuse vs. Army game, viewers can expect to hear the following announcing team: Chris Cotter as play-by-play, Mark Herzlich as analyst, and Sherree Burruss as the sideline reporter.

Overall, Syracuse’s undefeated start to the season has generated excitement among fans and media. As they face Army in this highly anticipated matchup, the Orange will aim to maintain their winning streak and continue their journey towards a successful college football season.

