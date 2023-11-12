What channel is the Super Bowl on?

As the highly anticipated Super Bowl approaches, football fans across the United States are eagerly preparing for the big game. However, one common question that arises every year is, “What channel is the Super Bowl on?” With numerous television networks and streaming platforms available, it can be confusing to determine where to tune in. Let’s explore the answer to this burning question and provide some additional information to enhance your Super Bowl viewing experience.

What channel is broadcasting the Super Bowl?

The broadcasting rights for the Super Bowl are typically rotated among major television networks in the United States. This year, the Super Bowl will be broadcasted on CBS. CBS is a well-known network that has a long history of covering major sporting events, including the Super Bowl. They will provide comprehensive coverage of the game, including pre-game shows, halftime performances, and post-game analysis.

How can I watch the Super Bowl?

In addition to CBS, there are several other ways to watch the Super Bowl. If you have a cable or satellite subscription, you can simply tune in to CBS on your television. However, if you prefer to stream the game, CBS offers a streaming service called CBS All Access. This platform allows you to watch CBS content, including the Super Bowl, on various devices such as smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs. Additionally, some streaming services like Hulu Live, YouTube TV, and Sling TV also offer CBS as part of their channel lineup, providing alternative options for viewers.

What time does the Super Bowl start?

The Super Bowl is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 PM Eastern Standard Time (EST) on Sunday, February 13th. However, it is advisable to tune in earlier to catch the pre-game coverage, which usually begins a few hours before the actual game.

In conclusion, the Super Bowl will be broadcasted on CBS this year. Whether you choose to watch it on traditional television or through a streaming service, make sure to mark your calendars and prepare for an exciting evening of football, commercials, and halftime entertainment. Don’t forget to stock up on snacks and gather your friends and family to enjoy this annual sporting extravaganza.