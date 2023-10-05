Sanderson Farms Championship: How to Watch the PGA Tour Event

The Sanderson Farms Championship is an exciting event in the FedEx Cup Fall Series of the PGA Tour. It takes place at the Country Club of Jackson and has a strong focus on players who finished outside the top 50 in last year’s FedEx Cup points standings. Some notable players to watch include defending tournament champion Mackenzie Hughes, Davis Riley, European Ryder Cup rookie Ludvig Åberg, and more.

This year, the tournament purse is the most lucrative in the history of the Sanderson Farms Championship, adding to the high stakes for the players. The winner not only earns a significant financial reward but also receives the same perks as any other PGA Tour winner. This includes invitations to prestigious events such as the Players Championship, PGA Championship, and The Masters.

To watch the Sanderson Farms Championship on TV, tune in to the Golf Channel from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. CT. For those who prefer to stream the coverage, Golf Channel offers streaming on the Peacock and NBC Sports app. In addition, ESPN+ provides featured groups coverage, starting at 7:30 a.m. CT.

Throughout the tournament, ESPN+ will follow four groups, showcasing their performances. On Thursday, the featured groups include Tom Hoge, Kevin Kisner, and K.H. Lee, as well as Cameron Champ, Mackenzie Hughes, and Scott Stallings. On Friday, Joel Dahmen, Brandt Snedeker, and Erik van Rooyen are among the highlighted players, along with Ludvig Åberg, Akshay Bhatia, and Adam Svensson.

The Sanderson Farms Championship provides an exciting opportunity to watch talented golfers compete for a prestigious title and valuable rewards. Don’t miss out on the action and catch the tournament on TV or through streaming services to witness the drama unfold.

Sources:

– USA TODAY Network newsrooms