Rutgers Scarlet Knights Face Wisconsin Badgers in NCAA Football Matchup

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights, led quarterback Gavin Wimsatt, will be facing off against the Wisconsin Badgers, led quarterback Tanner Mordecai, on October 7, 2023, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. The game will be streamed exclusively on Peacock TV, which offers different subscription packages for viewers to choose from.

Wisconsin is aiming to remain the only undefeated team in the Big Ten West Division as they head into their upcoming game against Iowa. Meanwhile, Rutgers is hoping to achieve a 5-1 start, which they haven’t done since their inaugural Big Ten season in 2014.

A key matchup to watch will be between Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai and Rutgers’ pass defense. Although Mordecai has thrown more interceptions than touchdown passes this season, he has completed over 66% of his attempts and has led the offense to consistently score over 35 points in their three wins. On the other side, Rutgers has a strong pass efficiency defense, ranking 15th among all FBS teams, and has only allowed four touchdown passes so far.

Two players to keep an eye on during the game are Rutgers running back Kyle Monangai, who has rushed for 471 yards and six touchdowns this season, and Wisconsin cornerback Ricardo Hallman, who leads the Big Ten in interceptions with three.

In their previous four matchups, Wisconsin has dominated Rutgers, outscoring them 168-30. The last time these two teams faced each other, Wisconsin secured a decisive 52-3 victory at Rutgers in 2021.

Noteworthy statistics include Rutgers’ impressive ability to score first in all of their five games this season, while Wisconsin’s defense has forced nine takeaways in their last two games. Wisconsin kicker Nathanial Vakos has yet to miss a field goal this season, going 7 for 7.

As the game approaches, both teams will be looking to secure a victory and continue their success in the Big Ten.