The struggling New York Giants (1-4) will travel to Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park to take on the Buffalo Bills (3-2) in a Sunday Night Football matchup in Week 6. After a successful 2022 season, the Giants have struggled this year, ranking last in yards per game and scoring the second fewest points in the league.

Meanwhile, the Bills are coming off a disappointing 25-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. Both teams will be eager to bounce back with a win in this highly anticipated matchup.

The game will be broadcast on NBC with Mike Tirico providing play-by-play commentary, Cris Collinsworth as the analyst, and Melissa Stark as the sideline reporter. Fans can also listen to the game on WFAN 101.9 FM and 660 AM, with Bob Papa on play-by-play, Carl Banks as the analyst, and Howard Cross as the sideline reporter.

The Giants vs. Bills game will be available for streaming on NFL+. For those tuning in from Sirius XM, the game can be heard on Channel 225.

In terms of betting odds, the Bills are heavily favored with a 14-point spread. The over-under for total points scored is set at 44.5. The moneyline odds stand at -835 for the Bills and +700 for the Giants.

Additionally, for Spanish-speaking fans, the game will be broadcast on WADO 1280 Nestor Rosario and Francis Adames.

Overall, with the Giants in need of a turnaround and the Bills looking to regain their winning form, this Sunday Night Football clash promises to be an intriguing contest.

Source:

– “The New York Giants Face the Buffalo Bills in Week 6 Showdown”