How to Watch the Texas vs. Kansas Football Game

The 24th ranked Kansas Jayhawks are set to take on the 3rd ranked Texas Longhorns in a highly anticipated Big 12 showdown. If you’re wondering how to catch this exciting game, we’ve got you covered.

Kansas football has been on the rise under third-year head coach Lance Leipold, led their star quarterback-running back duo of Jalon Daniels and Devin Neal. They have already secured impressive wins against BYU and Illinois, but now face the challenge of going up against a formidable opponent in Texas.

If you’re looking to watch the game on TV, the only broadcast channel airing this matchup is ABC. Most cable services in the U.S. include ABC as part of their standard package, but it’s worth noting that availability may vary depending on your location.

For those without a cable plan, there are still options to stream the game. ESPN+ offers the game for a monthly subscription fee of $9.99. Another option is Sling Blue, which provides a discounted first-month rate of $24.50 instead of the regular $49.99. However, the recommended choice is Fubo TV, which offers a 7-day free trial where you can watch the game without any payment. Simply sign up and enjoy the game on ABC, no strings attached. Remember to cancel your subscription before the trial ends to avoid charges.

If you’re unable to watch the game on a television, ABC also offers a streaming app for mobile devices. You’ll need to log in with your TV provider credentials to gain access.

In terms of radio coverage, Brian Hanni will be calling the game on the Jayhawk Radio Network. You can tune in to 1320 AM/101.7 FM in Lawrence, 810 AM in Kansas City, or 1240 AM/97.5 FM in Wichita to catch the radio broadcast.

Don’t miss out on this exciting Big 12 matchup between Kansas and Texas. Tune in and support your team!

