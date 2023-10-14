Tennessee Football Set to Face Texas A&M in Crucial Matchup

After a well-deservede week, the Tennessee football team is ready to take on Texas A&M at Neyland Stadium on Saturday. The Vols come into this matchup with a victory against South Carolina in their previous game and should be refreshed and ready to perform at their best. On the other hand, the Aggies suffered a tough loss against Alabama last week, which makes this game all the more important for them.

The matchup between Tennessee and Texas A&M will be nationally televised on CBS, with Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson providing the commentary from the booth. Jenny Dell will be reporting from the sidelines, adding valuable insights throughout the game. If you can’t catch it on television, you can also stream the game on Paramount+ or FUBO, both of which offer options for viewers to tune in online.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET, and the Vols are favored three points, according to the odds from BetMGM. The money line stands at Tennessee -155, with Texas A&M at +130. The over/under for the game is set at 54.5 points.

Looking ahead, Tennessee has a challenging schedule in October, with games against Alabama and Kentucky following this matchup. It is crucial for the Vols to secure a win against Texas A&M to build momentum going into these tough games.

