How to Watch the Oklahoma State vs. Kansas Football Game

The Kansas Jayhawks are set to take on Oklahoma State in an exciting football game. Whether you want to watch it on TV or listen to it on the radio, we have all the information you need to know to catch the action.

Watching on TV

The game will be aired on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), marking the first time this season that the Jayhawks have a game on this channel. If you have a cable package that includes FOX, there’s a good chance you’ll be able to watch it on TV.

Streaming the Game

If streaming is more your style, you can tune into Fubo TV, which offers a 7-day free trial for first-time users. With Fubo TV, you’ll have access to all major broadcast networks, including FS1. Just remember to cancel your subscription before the trial period ends if you don’t plan on keeping it.

Listening on the Radio

For those who prefer to listen to the game, you can tune into the Jayhawk Radio Network. The game will be broadcasted on different frequencies depending on your location: 1320 AM/101.7 FM in Lawrence, 810 AM in Kansas City, and 1240 AM/97.5 FM in Wichita.

No matter how you choose to watch or listen to the game, make sure to mark your calendar for the exciting showdown between the Kansas Jayhawks and Oklahoma State. It’s a game you won’t want to miss!

Sources: Jayhawk Radio Network