What Channel is NFL on Roku?

If you’re a Roku user and a fan of American football, you may be wondering which channel you can tune into to catch all the NFL action. Well, look no further! We’ve got all the information you need to ensure you never miss a game.

Where can I watch NFL games on Roku?

To watch NFL games on Roku, you’ll need to have access to the NFL channel. This channel is the official streaming service of the National Football League and offers live games, highlights, and exclusive content. It’s the go-to destination for football enthusiasts who want to stay up to date with all the latest NFL action.

How do I get the NFL channel on Roku?

Getting the NFL channel on your Roku device is a breeze. Simply follow these steps:

1. Turn on your Roku device and navigate to the home screen.

2. Scroll through the available channels and select “Streaming Channels” to open the Roku Channel Store.

3. In the search bar, type “NFL” and press enter.

4. Select the NFL channel from the search results.

5. Click on “Add Channel” to install the NFL channel on your Roku device.

Once you’ve added the NFL channel, you’ll be able to access all the live games, highlights, and other NFL content directly from your Roku device.

Are there any additional costs?

While the NFL channel itself is free to download and install on your Roku device, some content may require a subscription or a cable/satellite provider login. This includes live games and certain exclusive shows. However, there is still plenty of free content available on the NFL channel, so you can still enjoy a great football experience without any additional costs.

In conclusion, if you’re a Roku user and a football fan, the NFL channel is the place to be. With live games, highlights, and exclusive content, you’ll never miss a moment of the action. So grab your Roku remote, add the NFL channel, and get ready to cheer on your favorite teams!