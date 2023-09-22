NC State Wolfpack Football Team to Face Virginia Cavaliers

The NC State Wolfpack football team is gearing up to take on the Virginia Cavaliers this Friday at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville. The game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.

Coming off a dominant 45-7 victory against VMI in Week 3, the Wolfpack (2-1) has been performing well this season. On the other hand, Virginia (0-3) is still searching for their first win.

In terms of series history, NC State holds a 36-22-1 record against Virginia, but has struggled at Scott Stadium with a 9-16-1 record.

To catch the game, fans can tune in to ESPN or stream it online through ESPN+ or FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers. Anish Shroff and Andre Ware will provide the play-by-play from the booth, while Paul Carcaterra will report from the sidelines at Scott Stadium.

According to the latest betting odds from BetMGM, NC State is a 9.5-point favorite to win. The moneyline stands at NC State (-375) and Virginia (+290), with the over/under set at 47.5 points.

Looking ahead, NC State has a busy schedule with several notable matchups, including Louisville on September 29th and Clemson on October 28th. The team will be looking to build on their strong start to the season and continue their winning streak.

For more NC State Wolfpack football news and updates, you can follow staff writer Rodd Baxley on Twitter (@RoddBaxley) or reach out to him via email at [email protected].