Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Maryland Terrapins: Preview, Time, TV Channel, Betting Odds

The Illinois Fighting Illini are facing a challenging season as they seek their first Big Ten win of the year. With a 2-4 record, they must win four of their last six games to become eligible for a bowl game. Their next opponent is the Maryland Terrapins, who are looking to bounce back from their first loss against Ohio State. Illinois hopes to play spoiler against a strong Maryland team.

After a disappointing loss to Nebraska, the Illini need to regain their form. Quarterback Luke Altmyer struggled against the Cornhuskers, throwing 47 times for only 289 yards, while the running game was ineffective with only 21 yards. Establishing a strong running game early on will be crucial for Illinois against Maryland.

The Illinois vs. Maryland game can be watched live on NBC. Viewers also have the option to stream the game on Peacock or Fubo, which offers a free trial.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, October 14. Maryland is currently favored 14 points, according to BetMGM. The over/under is set at 50.5 points.

The Illinois football schedule for the 2023 season includes upcoming games against Wisconsin, Minnesota, Indiana, Iowa, and Northwestern. On the other hand, Maryland will face Northwestern, Penn State, Nebraska, Michigan, Rutgers, and potentially compete in the Big Ten championship game.

