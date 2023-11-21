What channel is Hoda on?

If you’re a fan of Hoda Kotb, the popular television personality and co-anchor of NBC’s “Today” show, you may be wondering what channel you can catch her on. Well, you’re in luck! Hoda can be found on NBC, one of the major broadcast networks in the United States.

FAQ:

Q: What is NBC?

A: NBC, which stands for the National Broadcasting Company, is one of the oldest and most well-known television networks in the United States. It offers a wide range of programming, including news, sports, entertainment, and more.

Q: What is the “Today” show?

A: The “Today” show is a morning news and talk show that airs on NBC. It covers a variety of topics, including current events, lifestyle, health, and celebrity interviews. Hoda Kotb has been a co-anchor on the show since 2008.

Q: What time does the “Today” show air?

A: The “Today” show typically airs from 7:00 am to 11:00 am Eastern Time, Monday through Friday. However, it’s always a good idea to check your local listings for the most accurate and up-to-date information.

Whether you’re an early riser or prefer to catch up on the latest news and entertainment later in the day, tuning in to NBC is the way to go if you want to see Hoda Kotb in action. With her warm and engaging personality, Hoda has become a beloved figure on television, and her presence on the “Today” show has made it a must-watch for many viewers.

So, the next time you find yourself wondering what channel Hoda is on, simply tune in to NBC and enjoy her insightful interviews, heartwarming stories, and infectious laughter.