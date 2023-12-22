What Channel is Fox NFL Sunday on?

Introduction

Football fans across the United States eagerly await the arrival of Sunday afternoons, when they can tune in to Fox NFL Sunday and immerse themselves in the excitement of the National Football League (NFL). However, with the multitude of channels available on cable and satellite television, it can sometimes be confusing to find the correct channel to watch this popular pregame show. In this article, we will provide you with the answer to the burning question: What channel is Fox NFL Sunday on?

Channel Information

Fox NFL Sunday is broadcast on the Fox network, which is available on most cable and satellite television providers. To find the specific channel number for Fox in your area, you can consult your local TV listings or use the channel guide provided your service provider. Typically, Fox is found in the lower channel numbers, often between 2 and 13, but this can vary depending on your location.

FAQ

Q: What is Fox NFL Sunday?

A: Fox NFL Sunday is a pregame show that airs on the Fox network before the start of NFL games. It features a panel of analysts and former players who provide insights, analysis, and predictions for the upcoming games.

Q: What time does Fox NFL Sunday air?

A: Fox NFL Sunday typically airs from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM Eastern Time on Sundays, leading up to the kickoff of the early afternoon NFL games.

Q: Can I watch Fox NFL Sunday online?

A: Yes, Fox NFL Sunday can be streamed online through the Fox Sports app or website. However, a cable or satellite TV subscription may be required to access the live stream.

Conclusion

Finding the channel for Fox NFL Sunday is essential for football enthusiasts who don’t want to miss a minute of the pregame action. By consulting your local TV listings or using your service provider’s channel guide, you can easily locate the correct channel number for Fox in your area. Additionally, for those who prefer to watch online, the Fox Sports app or website offers a convenient streaming option. So, grab your snacks, settle into your favorite spot on the couch, and get ready to enjoy the thrilling pregame analysis on Fox NFL Sunday.