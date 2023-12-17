What Channel is ESPN+ on Smart TV?

ESPN+ has become a popular streaming service for sports enthusiasts, offering a wide range of live events, exclusive shows, and on-demand content. However, for those who are new to the platform or have recently acquired a smart TV, the question arises: what channel is ESPN+ on a smart TV? Let’s dive into the details and find out.

ESPN+ on Smart TVs

ESPN+ is not available as a traditional channel on smart TVs. Unlike cable or satellite TV, where you can simply tune in to a specific channel number, ESPN+ is a streaming service that requires an internet connection. Therefore, you won’t find it listed alongside your regular cable channels.

To access ESPN+ on your smart TV, you need to download and install the ESPN app. This app serves as the gateway to ESPN’s streaming content, including ESPN+. The ESPN app is available on most smart TV platforms, such as Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, and Samsung Smart TVs.

How to Get ESPN+ on Your Smart TV

To get ESPN+ on your smart TV, follow these simple steps:

1. Turn on your smart TV and navigate to the app store or marketplace.

2. Search for the ESPN app using the search function.

3. Once you find the ESPN app, select it and click on the “Download” or “Install” button.

4. After the app is installed, open it and follow the on-screen instructions to sign in or create an account.

5. Once you’re signed in, you’ll have access to ESPN’s streaming content, including ESPN+.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Is ESPN+ available for free on smart TVs?

A: No, ESPN+ is a subscription-based service that requires a monthly or annual subscription fee.

Q: Can I watch live sports on ESPN+ through the ESPN app on my smart TV?

A: Yes, ESPN+ offers live sports events, including exclusive coverage of certain leagues and tournaments.

Q: Can I access ESPN+ on multiple smart TVs with one subscription?

A: Yes, you can use your ESPN+ subscription on multiple devices, including smart TVs, as long as you sign in with the same account credentials.

In conclusion, ESPN+ is not available as a traditional channel on smart TVs. Instead, you need to download and install the ESPN app to access ESPN+ content. With the ESPN app, sports fans can enjoy a wide range of live events, exclusive shows, and on-demand content right from their smart TV.